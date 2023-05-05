UrduPoint.com

6th Digital China Summit Bears Fruit

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

6th Digital China Summit bears fruit

FUZHOU, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :During the 6th Digital China Summit, a total of 52 key digital economy projects were signed, with a total investment of 58.1 billion Yuan (about 8.4 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the government of east China's Fujian Province.

The two-day summit was held in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian, from April 27 to 28. It focused on showcasing the latest achievements of the Digital China initiative and on sharing experiences in digital development.

The government said at a press conference that the signed projects covered a wide range of fields, including software and information technology services and new types of infrastructure.

These projects are expected to become an important support for the development of Fujian's digital economy.

As a major part of the summit, a digital product expo displayed more than 6,000 products, technologies and solutions, showing the latest achievements and excellent cases of digital development. The event welcomed more than 330,000 visits offline and received over 10 million visits online.

