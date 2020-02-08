UrduPoint.com
6th Color & Chem Expo Postponed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

6th Color & Chem Expo postponed

LAHORE, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association (PCDMA) Regional President Khawaja Khawar Rashid said on Saturday that '6th Color & Chem Expo' has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in China and restrictions on travel from there.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that now the event would be held on July 18-19, 2020.

He said that an emergency meeting was convened by Abdul Rahim Chughtai, Exhibition Head & Convener of the Expo, following the coronavirus raged. Rashid-ul-Haque, Director Event and Conference International, along with other partners and supporters, attended the meeting.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and PDCMA are among the major supporters of the expo.

