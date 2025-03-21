Open Menu

7-day Training For KPRA Officers Concluded

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM

7-day training for KPRA officers concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A seven-day training for KPRA programme for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority - KPRA officers on taxation, compliance, and revenue management, organized by KPRA with the support of the Sub-National Governance (SNG-II) Programke in collaboration with Oxford Policy Management (OPM) Pakistan, concluded on Friday.

Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal awarded training completion certificates to the officers who participated in the program. These officers have now become Master Trainers and will later train the rest of KPRA’s staff.

In her closing remarks, the DG KPRA expressed her gratitude to the SNG-II team for organizing the training and acknowledged their efforts in developing a curriculum tailored to the needs of KPRA officers.

“We are hopeful that this training will enhance the capacity of our officers, improve their skills, and contribute to the growth of KPRA. We also look forward to continued collaboration with SNG-II for the progress of KPRA,” she said.

Conducted by senior tax expert Mr. Javed Ahmed, the training aimed to enhance the capacity of nine KPRA officers by providing in-depth knowledge of sales tax on services at both the provincial and national levels.

It also covered key Value-Added Tax (VAT) principles within global taxation frameworks. APP/aqk

