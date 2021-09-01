7 development schemes worth Rs 137.114b approved

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 137,114.771 million (Rs 137.114 billion).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 137,114.771 million (Rs 137.114 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 7th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included as Program for Quality Seed Production and Dissemination at the cost of Rs 1,375.020 million, Feasibility Study for Establishment of Sub-Campus of MNS University of Agriculture, Multan at Khanewal (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 10 million, Detail Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift Project at Kotli Sattian District Rawalpindi (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 29.896 million, Feasibility Study Regarding Establishment of Kasur Mianwali Nankana Sahib & Taunsa Arts Councils and Head-Office Building of Punjab Council of the Arts (PC-II) at the cost of Rs.

13.000 million, Construction of 200 Bus Stop Shelters including Bus Information and Scheduling System in Lahore at the cost of Rs. 498.000 million, Construction of Three Sewage Treatment Plants and related sewerage System to Treat Waste Water Falling into Korang River, Rawal Lake and their Area of ICT (Revised) (Phase-I) at the cost ofRs 5,244.700 million and Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme at the cost of Rs 129.944.155 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.