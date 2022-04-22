(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Seventy percent of Shanghai's 666 major enterprises have resumed production amid the COVID-19 resurgence, vice mayor Zhang Wei said Friday.

Vehicles have continued to roll off the assembly lines at automakers such as SAIC Motor and Tesla, and auto parts and components enterprises have also resumed work, Zhang told a press briefing.

The capacity utilization rate of the key integrated circuit and chemical enterprises remains at a high level, Zhang said.

Shanghai has also made progress in reopening the transportation channel of key production materials through the resumption of work and production in the industrial chain, the vice mayor added.