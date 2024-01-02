Open Menu

$70m Tranche: Pakistan Submits ‘Letter Of Intent’ To IMF For Approval

, , I

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2024 | 12:49 PM

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval I

Expressing Pakistan's unwavering commitment to meeting all predetermined conditions for the second tranche, the letter highlights the country's dedication to securing IMF approval for the crucial financial support.

SLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and the State Bank have collaboratively issued a Letter of Intent to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), formally requesting approval for the disbursement of the second tranche, amounting to $70 million.

Expressing Pakistan's unwavering commitment to meeting all predetermined conditions for the second tranche, the letter highlights the country's dedication to securing IMF approval for the crucial financial support.

Acknowledging receipt of Pakistan's request, the Executive board of the IMF is now poised to undertake a thorough review. Subject to the successful completion of this review, the disbursement of the second tranche under the Stand-By Program is scheduled for January 11, 2024.

The approval process is anticipated to culminate during a session convened in Washington D.C. on the same date.An official source has confirmed that the signed Letter of Intent, delineating Pakistan's request for the $70 million disbursement, will be presented to the IMF Board of Directors. The Board is slated to deliberate on this request during an upcoming meeting.

Recognizing the holiday season in the United States, with Christmas and New Year celebrations, the IMF Board has efficiently scheduled a meeting on January 11, 2024.

The Pakistani authorities have reaffirmed their resolve to adopt a market-based exchange rate for the Dollar. This strategic move is aimed at attaining the program's objectives and bolstering financial stability in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exchange Dollar Christmas Washington Bank Same United States January All Million

Recent Stories

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

13 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

13 hours ago
Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

13 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

13 hours ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

14 hours ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

14 hours ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

14 hours ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business