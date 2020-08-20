73 tons smuggled shopping bags seized

The customs department on Thursday claimed to have seized 73 tons smuggled shopping bags on Sammundri-Faisalabad Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The customs department on Thursday claimed to have seized 73 tons smuggled shopping bags on Sammundri-Faisalabad Road.

A spokesman for the customs department said Additional Collector Customs Ghulam Nabi Kamboh intercepted three trucks loaded with 73 tons shopping bags worth Rs 88 million and seizedthe bags.

The department had started investigation.