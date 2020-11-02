7.5% ratio allocates for women entrepreneurs in all trade fairs, exhibitions

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan Monday said that 7.5 percent ratio of overall economic value has been allocated exclusively for women entrepreneurs in all trade fairs and exhibitions

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan Monday said that 7.5 percent ratio of overall economic value has been allocated exclusively for women entrepreneurs in all trade fairs and exhibitions.

Talking to APP, she said a key objective of our government's trade development policy was to energize women entrepreneurship in support of developing and realizing Pakistan's export capabilities and potential.

Adding that simultaneously, support for establishment of display centers, product development, training and capacity building programmes were provided through business chambers around the year to develop and encourage women entrepreneurs.

\395