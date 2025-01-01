- Home
7th Agriculture Census Launched: Ahsan Highlights Data Importance In Meeting Food Security Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday launched the long-overdue 7th Agriculture Census, underscoring the importance of accurate data collection in policy-making to effectively address future food security challenges.
“Pakistan’s population growth rate has increased from 2.4 percent to 2.55 percent. If this trend continues, an additional 380 million people will be added to the existing population of 240 million by 2047,” he said while addressing the agriculture census launch ceremony.
Commenting on the potential consequences, he asked the gathering to consider the implications for food security in 2047 if a viable agricultural strategy was not developed based on reliable data collected by field enumerators using digital tools.
“That is why the Planning Ministry places great importance on accurate data collection. If there is wrong reporting (in compiling statistics), it will lead to wrong policies,” he said.
Ahsan Iqbal said the 7th Agriculture Census was a key initiative that could revolutionize this sector, which has long been considered the backbone of the national economy.
He expressed confidence that the census results would be available by coming August and would lay the foundation for the much-needed transformation in the agriculture sector.
He emphasized the necessity of judiciously utilizing available resources and ensuring they were directed toward the right goals.
The census data would provide critical insights into crop patterns, the use of modern machinery, and livestock statistics, enabling targeted interventions and fostering self-reliance in the sector, he added.
The Planning minister also commended the management and team at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for their efforts in preparing for the agriculture census and thanked the provinces for their workforce contributions and support from relevant departments.
For the first time, all agriculture-related censuses covering machinery, livestock, and crops have been merged into a single comprehensive census to ensure accurate and actionable data.
The census would leverage advanced technology and a centralized dashboard to streamline data collection and analysis, facilitating targeted interventions and optimal resource allocation.
Ahsan Iqbal also unveiled an innovative dashboard designed for real-time tracking of census progress and data insights.
