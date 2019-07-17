UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7th Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Achievements Awards On July 25

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:59 PM

7th Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry achievements awards on July 25

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the apex body representing Pakistan's trade and industry will hold its 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards ceremony on July 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the apex body representing Pakistan's trade and industry will hold its 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards ceremony on July 25.

FPCCI through its awards recognizes the services of organizations/companies in different sectors contributing towards the progress and prosperity of the country, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad, said FPCCI a press release issued here on Wednesday.

President, Dr. Arif Alvi, who will be the chief guest, will distribute the awards among the recipients.

The business community across the country will attend the ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Chambers Of Commerce Progress July Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

We will not rest till Kashmir is free from Indian ..

9 minutes ago

Serbia's Vulin Thanks NATO for Understanding Belgr ..

42 seconds ago

Russia's Rosatom to Receive 2 Arktika-Class Icebre ..

43 seconds ago

Narrow Majority for Von der Leyen Shows Shrinking ..

45 seconds ago

Prime Minister expressed the resolve to change the ..

46 seconds ago

Korangi Police arrest 26 accused

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.