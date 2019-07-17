7th Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry achievements awards on July 25

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the apex body representing Pakistan's trade and industry will hold its 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards ceremony on July 25

FPCCI through its awards recognizes the services of organizations/companies in different sectors contributing towards the progress and prosperity of the country, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad, said FPCCI a press release issued here on Wednesday.

President, Dr. Arif Alvi, who will be the chief guest, will distribute the awards among the recipients.

The business community across the country will attend the ceremony.