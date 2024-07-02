7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher on Tuesday inaugurated the 7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo 2024 of Engineering Universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher on Tuesday inaugurated the 7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo 2024 of Engineering Universities.

The exhibition has been organized in collaboration with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) here at Hayatabad. Models of various engineering projects prepared by the students of engineering universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been showcased in the event.

Besides, Advisor to Pakistan Engineering Council, Engineer Mir Masood Rasheed, Additional Registrar Engineer Jehanzeb Khan and vice chancellors of various universities, other were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant inspected the engineering models designed by the students of the universities and showed keen interest in them and appreciated their creative efforts.

On this occasion, he also distributed certificates among those engineering students who had completed their six-month field internship with the support of the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Special Assistant said that a legislative act has been drafted for hiring 5% of the student’s internships of technical training in various industries and now rules for it will also be prepared, so the students learn practical skills without financial hardships.

He said they wanted that entrepreneurship should be a necessary segment of the syllabus of the universities and technical educational institutes as successful people in practical life have started their careers with entrepreneurship.

He said that the provincial government is beginning a mega project of Rs.5 billion for provision of interest-free loan scheme for start-ups and cluster development, saying the students can take benefit of it.

The Special Assistant told the students that our new generation is not lacking dearth of talent and they are very intelligent and capable. Therefore, he urged them to market their creativity and brands to make them useful. For this purpose, he said that can get assistance through the board of Investment.

He urged the students to market their creative endeavours as we have to uplift the province in all aspects.

On this occasion, he thanked the Pakistan Engineering Council for organizing the expo and on the behalf of the government assured all possible support to the students.

At the end of the ceremony, the Special Assistant was also presented with a shield of PEC.