7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo Begins
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 09:01 PM
Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher on Tuesday inaugurated the 7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo 2024 of Engineering Universities
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher on Tuesday inaugurated the 7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo 2024 of Engineering Universities.
The exhibition has been organized in collaboration with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) here at Hayatabad. Models of various engineering projects prepared by the students of engineering universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been showcased in the event.
Besides, Advisor to Pakistan Engineering Council, Engineer Mir Masood Rasheed, Additional Registrar Engineer Jehanzeb Khan and vice chancellors of various universities, other were also present on the occasion.
The Special Assistant inspected the engineering models designed by the students of the universities and showed keen interest in them and appreciated their creative efforts.
On this occasion, he also distributed certificates among those engineering students who had completed their six-month field internship with the support of the Pakistan Engineering Council.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Special Assistant said that a legislative act has been drafted for hiring 5% of the student’s internships of technical training in various industries and now rules for it will also be prepared, so the students learn practical skills without financial hardships.
He said they wanted that entrepreneurship should be a necessary segment of the syllabus of the universities and technical educational institutes as successful people in practical life have started their careers with entrepreneurship.
He said that the provincial government is beginning a mega project of Rs.5 billion for provision of interest-free loan scheme for start-ups and cluster development, saying the students can take benefit of it.
The Special Assistant told the students that our new generation is not lacking dearth of talent and they are very intelligent and capable. Therefore, he urged them to market their creativity and brands to make them useful. For this purpose, he said that can get assistance through the board of Investment.
He urged the students to market their creative endeavours as we have to uplift the province in all aspects.
On this occasion, he thanked the Pakistan Engineering Council for organizing the expo and on the behalf of the government assured all possible support to the students.
At the end of the ceremony, the Special Assistant was also presented with a shield of PEC.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security a ..
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Cha ..
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office
KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment
More Stories From Business
-
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professionals11 minutes ago
-
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment10 minutes ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower at 11606 points8 minutes ago
-
Global stocks, euro slip ahead of major elections36 minutes ago
-
Russian Ambassadors meets Aleem Khan8 minutes ago
-
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June2 hours ago
-
Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July2 hours ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat3 hours ago
-
Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi3 hours ago
-
GCWUF arranges RIPE3 hours ago
-
Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points3 hours ago