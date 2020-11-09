The 7th international Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Conference and Expo-2020 would be held here on November 27, to explore ways and means to further streamline the matters related to the LPG industry and attract more investment in the sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The 7th international Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Conference and Expo-2020 would be held here on November 27, to explore ways and means to further streamline the matters related to the LPG industry and attract more investment in the sector.

National and international energy companies and experts would attend the conference, which is being jointly organized by the Energy Update, Pakistan Energy Forum, and LPG Marketers' Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, a news release said on Monday.

Prominent among speakers would be Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Petroleum Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Member (Gas) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Muhammad Arif, President of Pakistan LPG Marketers' Association Farooq Iftikhar, CEO of LPG Bilal Jabbar, Managing Director of World LPG Association James Rockall, CEO of DEA Owais Mir and the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission.

An exhibition would also be held on the occasion for promotion of latest technology in Pakistan for the LPG sector.

The chairman of the organizing committee of the conference Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, in a press statement, said that the LPG had emerged as an alternative source of fuel that was also inexpensive and environment friendly.

He said the LPG had gained importance as an energy source for domestic heating and other purposes amid an acute shortage of natural gas in the country.

He said problems of the LPG industry should be resolved by the government on priority.