7th Pak-China Business Forum Industrial Expo from Sept 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Comsats University and Everest International Expo (Pvt) Ltd were jointly organising a 3-day 7th Pak-China Business Forum Industrial Expo with the theme 'Building Knowledge-driven Worldwide Business Cooperation platform for Pakistan '.

The exhibition commencing from September 2 would be held at the Expo Centre. PCJCCI Sr Vice President Ahmed Hasnain, PCJCCI Standing Committee Chairman Daud Ahmed, Everest International Director Fan-Enqi, PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif addressed a press conference jointly in this regard, here on Thursday.

They said that the exhibition would provide opportunities to all participants in different sectors including industrial machinery, auto-parts, machine parts, building material, energy, electronic and electrical products and appliances, rehabilitation/ fitness equipment, IT, processing machinery and more.

They said that over 100 leading Chinese companies would participate in the mega event.

All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association Chairman Go Dong was the chief guest and during the press conference, he said that the exhibition would be a good sign for Pakistan to play its role in aligning with the vision of the strategic and all-weathered partner, china.

Speaking on the occasion, Fan-Enqi invited other countries to participate in "high quality and shared development" under Belt Road initiative and they said that the aim of the event was to explore untapped market of China and Pakistan keeping in view the latest trends of the business and Technology in every industry.

PCJCCI General Secretary Salahuddin Hanif said that the exhibition would definitely prove instrumental in inrtroducing the emerging technology from China to Pakistan for eventual joint ventures in the industrial and economic uplift of Pakistan.