80 companies including MNCs participate in GIKI Career Fair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):About 80 multinational and national companies from across the country participated in Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Career Fair, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The event was inaugurated by Eric Zong, Director, Pakistan Partner Development Department, Huawei.

Distinguished officials of the companies, Pro-Rectors, deans and heads of the departments, faculty members, research associates, Engineers, directors, members of Career Fair committee and students have attended the ceremony.

The representatives of the companies interacted with academia and interviewed the final year students' for a job in their respective organization.

The final-year students are expected to complete their BS study in different disciplines of engineering and management sciences in June this year.

Officials of the companies said that it was really an extraordinary day in the Institute academic calendar because on one side the unemployment in the country has reached an alarming proportion while representatives of the companies were conducting interviews of the students for giving them jobs in their companies before completion of their BS engineering on the other.

Eric Zong and Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid inquired about the hiring process of the companies and their culture, and how they are incorporating the new emerging technologies in their organizations while meeting numerous challenges.

Eric Zong, Director lauded the gathering of academia and industry on one platform during the Career Fair.

Shakil Durrani, Executive Director of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) said that they would like to get feedback from the GIK Institute alumni and looking forward to younger Gikians that how we could improve further.

Tahir Irfan Khan, Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology said that there is no dearth of talent, Pakistanis are incredible, and we have to work according to the requirements of the country which is rich in natural resources. "A strong industry could help us in boosting the country's economy," he said.

Prof Khalid said that there is an urgent demand to strengthen academia-industry linkages. He spoke in detail about Artificial Intelligence, continued innovation trends in GIK Institute and emerging technologies.

"The career fair has provided a golden chance to the companies to interact with the students and hire them while keeping their requirements in mind. At the same time, they also interacted with academia," he said.

Barrister Habil Ahmad Khan president of GIK Institute Alumni Association said that the world is fast changing, and we have to catch it to improve our feeble economy while stressing on taxing the elites to end their monopoly, hoping that many opportunities for the young, educated people would be created soon.