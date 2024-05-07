802 Complaints Redressed Through FDA One-Window Counter In 4 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has redressed 802 public complaints through its One Window Counter during last 4 months including 104 applications during April 2024
Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, Additional Director General FDA Dilawar Khan Chaddhar said that One-Window Counter was providing excellent service and taking prompt action on public complaints.
He said that 522 applicants approached One Window Counter during current year and filed their applications relating to Estate Management Department whereas 247 applicants filed applications about Town Planning Department.
He said that all these applicants were provided relief by disposing of their applications on urgent basis in addition to issuing NOCs, Technical Certificates, Town Planning Reports and Approval of Building Plans.
Director IT/Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj and others were also present in the meeting.
