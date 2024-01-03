Open Menu

8.17 Million Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, 77 Pc Increase Recorded

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 8.17 million or 81,71,082 bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan till Dec 31, 2023 recording an increase in arrivals by 77.14 per cent compared to corresponding period of the year 2022.

According to a fortnightly report issued by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here Wednesday, arrivals to factories increased by over 3.5 million bales, hence the 77.14 per cent increase recorded in 2023 till Dec 31 compared to 2022.

Over 4 million or 40,78,769 bales’ arrival was recorded at ginning factories in Punjab, showing a surge by over 1.3 million bales compared to the year 2022 calculated at 47.66 per cent. In Sindh, arrivals were recorded at over 4 million or 40,92,313 bales, showing a jump by 2.

241 million bales, recording a whopping 121.16 per cent increase compared to corresponding period of 2022.

Over 8 million or 80,82,744 bales were converted into bales at ginning factories.

Textile sector continued to maintain its position as the biggest buyer with a figure of over 7.3 million or 73,14,127 bales bought while exporters and traders bought 2,92,126 bales.

Exactly 241 ginning factories were operational in the country including 210 alone in Punjab that have so far prepared over 4 million or 40,80,064 bales in the province.

Arrival of cotton to ginneries in Balochistan was recorded at 187221 bales.

Exactly 5,64,829 bales were still present at the ginneries as unsold stock.

