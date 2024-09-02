Open Menu

82 Vehicles Challaned Over Violations

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

82 vehicles challaned over violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 82 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs.190,000 on violation of traffic rules and regulations here on Monday.

A spokesman of transport authority said that the Secretary RTA checked 121 vehicles and found 82 involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.

Therefore, the secretary imposed a total fine of Rs.190,000 on these vehicles besides impounding 9 other vehicles on sheer violation of traffic rules, he added.

