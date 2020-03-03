UrduPoint.com
8.5 Mln Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, Arrivals Down By 20pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:39 PM

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 8.565 million or 8,565,376 bales has reached ginneries across Pakistan till March 1, registering 20.26 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 8.565 million or 8,565,376 bales has reached ginneries across Pakistan till March 1, registering 20.26 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year.

Out of total arrivals, over 8.55 million or 8,552,667 bales have undergone the ginning process, according to a fortnightly report released to media by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here Tuesday.

Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 5.09 million or 5,091,397 bales and over 3.47 million or 3,473,979 bales in Sindh.

Total sold out bales were recorded at over 7.98 million (7,988,105) bales including 7.929 million (7,929,439) bales bought by textile mills and another 58,666 bales by exporters.

Exacty 577,271 bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figures of over 1.13 million or 1,136,840 bales while Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalnagar districts of Punjab stood second and third with cotton arrival figures of 1.1 million (1,107,178) bales and 1.04 million or (1,041,613) bales respectively.

The report does not include cotton arrival figures from districts of Kasur and Sargodha.

Total 31 ginning factories were operational in the country including seven (7) in Sindh and 24 in Punjab.

