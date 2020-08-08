UrduPoint.com
85% Work Of Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Completed: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that 85 percent work on 660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC Transmission line project had been completed.

"The transmission line will evacuate power North-South and resolve one major issue," he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said the transmission line would have a capacity of evacuating 4000MW of electricity.

The line is 886 kilometers long and there are1972 towers along the line.

The cost of the project is $1.658 billion.

The project has also created over 2,212 direct jobs for locals.

