88 gas development schemes being executed in KP

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is executing as many as 88 development schemes in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reinforce its transmission network and reduce ratio of Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) loses

Under the schemes, around 10,406.01 kilometers additional lines are being laid at a cost of over Rs32 billion, according to an official data available with APP.

Two leading Exploration and Production (E&P) companies have produced around 80.345 Million Barrel (MBL) oil and 700,885 Million Cubic Feet (MMCFT) gas from three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during five-year period from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and MOL Pakistan extracted 14.856 MBL oil from their respective Mardankhel, Maramzai,Nashpa, Manzalai, Makori Deep, Makori East, Makori, Chanda, Mela, Mamikhel, Tolanj and Tolang West fields of Hangu, Karak and Kohat districts in 2013-14.

While, the companies produced 16.279 MBL oil, 15.851 MBL oil, 17.014 MBL oil and 16.344 MBL oil from the same fields during the years 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

Similarly, the OGDCL and MOL Pakistan pulled out 700,885 MMCFT gas from their respective operational areas of the districts during the period under review.

The E&P firms produced 135,129.02 MMCFT gas, 131,207.15 MMCFT gas, 139,255.21 MMCFT gas, 144,116.48 MMCFT gas and 151,177.59 MMCFT gas during the years 2013-14,2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

\395