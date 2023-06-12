UrduPoint.com

9 Cotton Centers Set Up In Faisalabad Division

June 12, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Agriculture Department has established cotton centers in cotton areas of Faisalabad division to facilitate the cotton growers with quality seed, fertilizers, pesticides and other substances and chemicals relating to cotton crops.

Giving some details, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that 2 cotton centers were set up in district Faisalabad, one in district Chiniot and 3 centers each in district Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that staff of Agriculture (extension) department would remain available at these centers to guide and assist the cotton growers.

He said that the cotton centers would remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily up to September 30 and the farmers could contact them to obtain approved varieties of cotton seed, quality fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and other substances and chemicals relating to cotton crops.

