9 Development Schemes Worth Rs 20.884b Approved

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:13 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 20,884.33 million (Rs 20.884 billion).

These schemes were approved in a PDWP meeting chaired by Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman Planning & Development Board.

The approved development schemes included Enhanced Water Quality Monitoring System in Punjab (DLI-2), PGDP at the cost of Rs.1,400.000 million, Strengthening of Emergency Services in all District of Punjab at the cost of Rs. 663.000 million, Provision of Motor Bike Ambulance Service in remaining 27 districts of Punjab at the cost of Rs. 984.906 million, Insaaf Afternoon Schools Programme at the cost of Rs. 5,802.

624 million, establishment of Divisional Public school at Village Kubay Chak Tehsil & District Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 550.000 million, Dilkash Lahore Initiative to raise the aesthetic view of the Lahore at the cost of Rs. 499.987 million, privatization of extension services to enhance the service delivery at the cost of Rs. 9,684.700 million, establishment of Model Dairy Farm at Tehsil Taunsa, District DG Khan at the cost of Rs. 410.000 million and construction of dual carriageway road from Kingra to Sialkot (widening/improvement), length 20.08 Km, in District Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 889.113 million.

All P&D board members, provincial secretaries of relevant departments and other senior representatives from departments concerned also attended the meeting.

