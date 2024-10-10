Open Menu

90,000 Women Suffering From Breast Cancer Every Year In Pakistan: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM

90,000 women suffering from breast cancer every year in Pakistan: Experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Breast cancer is attaining an alarming situation in Pakistan as about 90,000 women are suffering from this disease every year which is causing death of 45,000 patients per annum.

These views were expressed by the health experts while addressing a breast cancer awareness seminar organized by University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad (TUF).

They said that breast cancer is attacking a woman after every three minute at global level whereas death of its patients was recorded after every 12 minutes which a matter of grave concern and requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rafshan Sadiq, Head of Oncology Department PINUM Hospital said that women were hesitating of consulting doctors and health experts when they felt any change in their chest area.

“Often the patients come for treatment when the breast cancer reaches at dangerous stage”, she said and added that if this disease was diagnosed at early stages, the chances of its cure increases manifolds.

Dr Saira Saleem, Head of Breast Surgery Department Madina Teaching Hospital, Dr Sumaira Riaz, Head of Community Medicine Department, Miss Samina Amjad and others also spoke on the occasion.

Poster and documentary competitions were also arranged among female students of the university while Principal UMDC Prof Dr Akram Malik and Registrar TUF Miss Zahida Maqbool distributed prizes among the position holder girls.

