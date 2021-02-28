906 profiteers arrested in two months, ministers briefed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government, in its ongoing crackdowns against profiteering and hoarding across the province, arrested 906 profiteers and got registered 971 cases against the violators during the last two months.

The authorities also imposed fines of Rs 70 million on shopkeepers for overcharging the consumers.

These details were stated in a meeting chaired by Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to review the price control measures, the Punjab Industries Department spokesman told media here Sunday.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, the Chief Secretary Punjab, administrative secretaries of departments of industries, food, and agriculture, CEO Urban Unit, Commissioner Lahore Division, director food, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, besides contemplating various options to control the hike in prices of sugar and cooking oil and ghee.

During the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government was giving a subsidy of billions of rupees on flour to provide relief to the common man. He said that due to government initiatives, a bag of 20 kg flour was available at a fixed price of Rs. 860 everywhere in the province. He said that it was necessary to regulate the supply chain of essential commodities to control price-hike.

Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy, adding that production capacity can be increased by using modern technology and providing incentives and facilities to farmers. He directed the relevant departments to start planning for the demand and supply of commodities, keeping in view the arrival of Ramzan.

The Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, steps were being taken to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates.

He directed the administrative officers to perform their duties actively to check profiteering and hoarding. He said that the main reason for the clear difference in prices of fruits and vegetables in different districts was the outdated system of the auction in agricultural markets. He mentioned that for effective control of prices of agricultural commodities, end of the monopoly of commission agents, and encouragement of farmers, the system of agricultural markets was being modernized. He said that to limit the role of middlemen, farmers would be given direct access to consumers. He said that the 'mandi app' had been introduced to monitor the difference in prices of agricultural commodities, auction process, demand, supply, and to ensure uniform pricing in districts.