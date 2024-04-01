98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15

The Regional Directorate of National Savings Hyderabad has announced that the 98th draw of Rs. 750 denomination prize bonds will take place on April 15, 2024, in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Regional Directorate of National Savings Hyderabad has announced that the 98th draw of Rs. 750 denomination prize bonds will take place on April 15, 2024, in Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, a ceremony will be held on Monday, 15 April at the State Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad premises in this connection, which will be participated by people from different walks of life.