A consultative workshop on 'Innovative Financing for Agricultural Research' organized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNFSR) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Wednesday jointly organised a consultative workshop on 'Innovative Financing for Agricultural Research'.

The event was aimed at to provide an opportunity to look at examples of financial mechanisms for research in Pakistan and around the world.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam attended the workshop as a chief guest.

Financing models of Pakistanis agricultural research institutions as well as research institutions from leading agricultural countries such as Australian Rural Research and Development Corporations, Brazilian Agriculture Research Corporation, European Union, Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research, United States Department of Agriculture and Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences were looked into in order to identify possible way forward for the research in Pakistan.

The event revealed that the spending on research and development has reduced to 23 percent from 1991 to 2012 in Pakistan that impacted per hectare production of major crops like wheat, rice, sugarcane, cotton and maize.

This workshop provided an opportunity to explore more options to pool resources for research and development to improve production and competitiveness.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that the workshop provided an opportunity to national and international experts to discuss various financial mechanisms and how we can evolve a pragmatic financial mechanism for our research institutions.

FAO Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Florence Rolle asking FAO to undertake an assessment of PARC and PCCC, emphasized the importance of investing in agricultural research and extension in order to reduce poverty, malnutrition and hunger.

Representatives from academia, Federal and provincial agriculture departments also shared national experiences.