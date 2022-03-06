UrduPoint.com

A High Level Delegation Of Italian Investors To visit Pakistan In March To Explore Foreign Markets: Emilio Guerini

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :A high level delegation of investors from Italy led by Emilio Guerini, following the package of incentives offered by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will visit Pakistan to explore the avenues of foreign investment through joint ventures.

Talking to Chairman UK-Pakistan business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq through virtual conference here today Muhammad Sheheryar Khan, an honorary investment consular, government of Pakistan in Milan Italy said top class furniture manufacturers and world class furniture designers will meet Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also Chairman Pakistan Furniture Council and hold marathon series of meetings with their counterparts to thrash out modalities of investment.

He said he will accompany the delegation to make their visit a success.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry with Pakistan to help meet international standards.

He said that vast scope of economic cooperation exist between two countries and stressed the need to strengthen with mutual collaboration.

He said that Italy is home to some of the most famous luxury clothing brands in the world.

He said the Italian fashion,textile and accessories sector is also popular worldwide.

He said fashion industry cooperation will yield positive impact on improving the designs of textile industry of Pakistan at par with new trends in international market besides imparting modern training to Pak woodworkers.

Mian Kashif  said delegation will also be taken to different furniture manufacturers for round of the different sections besides visit of Chenone outlet in Lahore for showing the best quality hand carved finished end products most popular worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Visit Marathon Milan Italy Market Textile From Government Industry Share Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

3 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

11 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

12 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

12 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>