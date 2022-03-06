ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :A high level delegation of investors from Italy led by Emilio Guerini, following the package of incentives offered by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will visit Pakistan to explore the avenues of foreign investment through joint ventures.

Talking to Chairman UK-Pakistan business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq through virtual conference here today Muhammad Sheheryar Khan, an honorary investment consular, government of Pakistan in Milan Italy said top class furniture manufacturers and world class furniture designers will meet Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also Chairman Pakistan Furniture Council and hold marathon series of meetings with their counterparts to thrash out modalities of investment.

He said he will accompany the delegation to make their visit a success.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry with Pakistan to help meet international standards.

He said that vast scope of economic cooperation exist between two countries and stressed the need to strengthen with mutual collaboration.

He said that Italy is home to some of the most famous luxury clothing brands in the world.

He said the Italian fashion,textile and accessories sector is also popular worldwide.

He said fashion industry cooperation will yield positive impact on improving the designs of textile industry of Pakistan at par with new trends in international market besides imparting modern training to Pak woodworkers.

Mian Kashif said delegation will also be taken to different furniture manufacturers for round of the different sections besides visit of Chenone outlet in Lahore for showing the best quality hand carved finished end products most popular worldwide.