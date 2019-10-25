A high level PFC delegation off to China to explore furniture markets

A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council(PFC) Friday left for China on a 5-day visit to explore new markets andstrengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts infurniture industry during business to business contacts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council(PFC) Friday left for China on a 5-day visit to explore new markets andstrengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts infurniture industry during business to business contacts.Prior to leave at airport, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq whiletalking to media persons said the delegation will have one on one directinteraction with foreign business leaders, researchers and investors inChina, he said adding the tour would enable investors to identify potentialorganizations to partner and developing successful regional economicstrategies and support regionally vital businesses.He was of the view that economic and trade relations between Pakistan andChina possess great potential and there was dire need for Pakistanibusiness community to focus on improving their competitiveness in theglobal markets.

Mian Kashif said it is important that Pakistan should develop thoseproducts that are in demand in China along with increasing the export base.Leather is Pakistan's major export item, but the export volume to China wasonly $38.6 million in 2018.

Products including furniture, seafood, fruits,cereals, meat and dairy products also possess potential of export to China.He said Chinese furniture manufacturers have agreed to provide moderntechnology to improve the furniture sector of Pakistan, which will not onlyhelp in boosting economy besides generating jobs at local level.