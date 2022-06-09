A high level UK trade delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman UK-Pakistan business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that a high level trade delegation of United Kingdom will visit Pakistan soon to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between two countries.

Talking to a delegation of British Friendship Council North led by its president Muhammad Arbab Khan, he said the 75th coronation of Queen Elizabeth also coincided with the platinum independence ceremonies of Pakistan as well as the 75th anniversary of Pakistan UK diplomatic relations.

He highlighted the close bilateral relationship between two countries and vowed to make strenuous endeavors to further cementing the historic ties.

He said Pakistan government is fully committed to advance the existing bilateral cooperation between either countries in diverse fields especially in the areas of trade and investment.

He recalled with appreciation the UK 's contribution of 600 million Pounds for Pakistan in Punjab in the areas of Primary education, mother and child healthcare as well as skill development.

He also extended warm felicitation to the UK and it's people on the coronation of Queen Elizabeth and wished the monarch a happy and healthy long life.

Speaking on the occasion leader of the delegation Muhammad Arbab Khan invited Pak importers, exporters and investors to UK for help exploring investment avenues in untapped areas and enter into joint ventures.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said since the people of Pakistan had a special affection for the royal family, they always honor them a warm welcome whenever they toured Pakistan.

Later UK-Pakistan Business Council also cut a special cake to mark the event which was also attended by Shaharyar Khan, Muhammad Umar Khan, Muhammad Azam Khan, Asfund Yar Khan and Afaq Shoukat.