A leading Chinese company Guangzhou Rongshen commits $ 2 million investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One of the largest Chinese manufacturers of fragranceand perfume Guangzhou Rongshen Trading Company Monday ,following theattractive package of incentive offered by the Prime Minister Imran Khanannounced to invest US $ 2 million in chemical sectors to further exploredirect foreign investment avenues in Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) One of the largest Chinese manufacturers of fragranceand perfume Guangzhou Rongshen Trading Company Monday ,following theattractive package of incentive offered by the Prime Minister Imran Khanannounced to invest US $ 2 million in chemical sectors to further exploredirect foreign investment avenues in Pakistan.Ivan Jiang Chairman Guangzhou Rongshen Trading Company signed memorandumof understanding with Mian Kashif Ashfaq Chairman Faisalabad IndustrialEstate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).Ivan Jiang talking to media after signing MOUs said legal framework inPakistan is sound and comprehensive.

Pakistan government had already playedgood role to provide business good environment and security to Chinesecompanies.

Chief Operating Officer, FIEDMC Aamir Saleemi was also present .He said they are an international chemicals supplier and his companyintends to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan whichhas become an important investment destination for the Chinese businessmenand entrepreneurs after the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).Expressing confidence into the current economic situation in Pakistan, hesaid Pakistan's economy was now gearing up and there were more business andinvestment opportunities for the Chinese companies.