UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Week Long "Online Women Shopping" Exhibition From To May 9 To May 15

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:06 PM

A week long

Connected Women Pakistan has arranged a week long live online exhibition to support women owned small businesses. The exhibition titled "Virtual Women Shopping Spree" where every women can buy anything from the comfort of their own homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Connected Women Pakistan has arranged a week long live online exhibition to support women owned small businesses. The exhibition titled "Virtual Women Shopping Spree" where every women can buy anything from the comfort of their own homes.

The lockdown has undoubtedly affected everyone economically.

We cannot stop this, but we can make a choice with our money to help local economies stay afloat and give small businesses, an official Abdul Jabar said on Tuesday. He said that crisis either breaks something down or creates unity so in challenging time we can support our small businesses by buying from them. He said that small businesses are important to the economic and social fabric of our society, and we all can play a part in their survival so book stall now by filling this form:https://forms.gle/ZjiTrUzhonbxj6n29

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Buy Money Women All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

1 minute ago

Oil extends gains as virus-hit economies ease curb ..

2 minutes ago

Government is fighting corona virus challenge with ..

53 seconds ago

Britain and US start post-Brexit trade talks

2 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: India repatriation; Australia ' ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 10,102 COVID-19 Cases Over Past D ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.