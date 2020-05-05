A Week Long "Online Women Shopping" Exhibition From To May 9 To May 15

Connected Women Pakistan has arranged a week long live online exhibition to support women owned small businesses. The exhibition titled "Virtual Women Shopping Spree" where every women can buy anything from the comfort of their own homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Connected Women Pakistan has arranged a week long live online exhibition to support women owned small businesses. The exhibition titled "Virtual Women Shopping Spree" where every women can buy anything from the comfort of their own homes.

The lockdown has undoubtedly affected everyone economically.

We cannot stop this, but we can make a choice with our money to help local economies stay afloat and give small businesses, an official Abdul Jabar said on Tuesday. He said that crisis either breaks something down or creates unity so in challenging time we can support our small businesses by buying from them. He said that small businesses are important to the economic and social fabric of our society, and we all can play a part in their survival so book stall now by filling this form:https://forms.gle/ZjiTrUzhonbxj6n29