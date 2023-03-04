UrduPoint.com

A Year On, Ukraine's Embattled Nuclear Plant Turned Russian 'military Base'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:12 PM

A year on, Ukraine's embattled nuclear plant turned Russian 'military base'

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant no longer produces electricity and serves solely as a military base for Moscow's troops, the exiled mayor of the city of Energodar, which houses the facility, told AFP

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant no longer produces electricity and serves solely as a military base for Moscow's troops, the exiled mayor of the city of Energodar, which houses the facility, told AFP.

Moscow's troops seized the plant in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on March 4 last year, just days after the start of Russia's invasion.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised concerns about shelling near the plant, calling for a demilitarised zone around it.

"During a year under occupation, (Russians) have turned Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a military base," 37-year-old Energodar mayor Dmytro Orlov said in an interview to AFP.

The plant has repeatedly made headlines and revived fears of nuclear catastrophies similar to the deadly Chernobyl disaster that shook Ukraine in 1986.

Orlov said Russian troops take advantage of the fact that Ukraine "will not fire" at the site to avoid such an incident.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling around the plant.

1,000 Russian soldiers are currently stationed at the power plant and in Energodar.

The city on the banks of the Dnipro river saw its population drop from 53,000 to about 15,000 following the invasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Chernobyl SITE March From

Recent Stories

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

2 minutes ago
 UAE committed to accelerating pragmatic solutions ..

UAE committed to accelerating pragmatic solutions to climate change: UN Climate ..

47 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives winners of Shoot ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives winners of Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 Indonesians search charred homes after fuel depot ..

Indonesians search charred homes after fuel depot fire kills 18

4 minutes ago
 Security forces hailed for maintaining law, order ..

Security forces hailed for maintaining law, order situation in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Cameroon charges tycoon in reporter killing case: ..

Cameroon charges tycoon in reporter killing case: lawyer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.