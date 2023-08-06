AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

(@Abdulla99267510)

The conference, held at Al-Rayan Mirage Hall in Chonian, garnered significant attention, with attendees from diverse backgrounds and industries.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2023) AAIM NationCare, a renowned tech organization, successfully conducted the "AAIM NationCare Tech Conference," focused on creating awareness and imparting knowledge about digital marketing among the young generation.

Esteemed international guests, including Mr. Mian Zain Zabir, the Founder of Maze Technologies AB from Sweden, Mr. Asad Shamim representing England, and Mr. Muhammad Mehdi from Australia, participated in the conference virtually. The event also witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities such as Mr. Muhammad Yaqoob, Mr. Jamil Ahmed Paracha, Chairman of AAIM NationCare Foundation, and Abdullah Amanat Mohammadi, an expert in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and improving Google rankings.

The AAIM NationCare Tech Conference served as a platform to enlighten the young attendees about crucial topics related to digital marketing, web development, and artificial intelligence.

The speakers not only shed light on these essential aspects but also shared valuable insights into e-commerce, monetization strategies, YouTube and TikTok marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, social media marketing, PPC marketing, email marketing, native advertisements, marketing automation, and email marketing.

During his keynote address, Mr. Mian Zain Zabir emphasized the pivotal role of digitalization and technical education in shaping Pakistan's future. He urged the government to take concrete steps in providing free information technology training through digital skills schools. By empowering the youth, including both men and women, with these skills, the nation can address unemployment challenges while marching towards progress and prosperity.