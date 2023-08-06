Open Menu

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference Empowers Youth With Digital Marketing Awareness

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2023 | 05:41 PM

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

The conference, held at Al-Rayan Mirage Hall in Chonian, garnered significant attention, with attendees from diverse backgrounds and industries.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2023) AAIM NationCare, a renowned tech organization, successfully conducted the "AAIM NationCare Tech Conference," focused on creating awareness and imparting knowledge about digital marketing among the young generation.

The conference, held at Al-Rayan Marriage Hall in Chonian, garnered significant attention, with attendees from diverse backgrounds and industries.

Esteemed international guests, including Mr. Mian Zain Zabir, the Founder of Maze Technologies AB from Sweden, Mr. Asad Shamim representing England, and Mr. Muhammad Mehdi from Australia, participated in the conference virtually. The event also witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities such as Mr. Muhammad Yaqoob, Mr. Jamil Ahmed Paracha, Chairman of AAIM NationCare Foundation, and Abdullah Amanat Mohammadi, an expert in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and improving Google rankings.

The AAIM NationCare Tech Conference served as a platform to enlighten the young attendees about crucial topics related to digital marketing, web development, and artificial intelligence.

The speakers not only shed light on these essential aspects but also shared valuable insights into e-commerce, monetization strategies, YouTube and TikTok marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, social media marketing, PPC marketing, email marketing, native advertisements, marketing automation, and email marketing.

During his keynote address, Mr. Mian Zain Zabir emphasized the pivotal role of digitalization and technical education in shaping Pakistan's future. He urged the government to take concrete steps in providing free information technology training through digital skills schools. By empowering the youth, including both men and women, with these skills, the nation can address unemployment challenges while marching towards progress and prosperity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Google Technology Australia Education Social Media Marriage Young Progress Sweden Women YouTube Event From Government

Recent Stories

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

3 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

4 hours ago
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

18 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

18 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business