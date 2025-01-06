AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Hussain

Scientists of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) are conducting research on 600 new lines of imported chickpea and lentil germ plasm to increase pulses productivity in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Scientists of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) are conducting research on 600 new lines of imported chickpea and lentil germ plasm to increase pulses productivity in the country.

This was stated by Dr Khalid Hussain Chief Scientist Pulses Department AARI while talking to media persons here on Monday.

He said that promotion of pulses cultivation was imperative for national food security amid climate changes in addition to trimming down import bill as Pakistan was spending huge money on the import of pulses to cater to domestic food requirements.

He said that the government was contemplating to reduce reliance on pulse imports by increasing pulses cultivation area and the agri scientists were striving to improving their per acre yield so that these commodities could play a role in fulfilling domestic food needs besides mitigating financial constraints of the growers.

He said that the pulses contained 35–40 % protein which was vital for human health. The pulses could also play a significant role in enriching soil fertility by fixing atmospheric nitrogen through nodules in their roots. This unique feature positioned the pulses as nutritious and environmentally beneficial crop, he added.

He also highlighted the ongoing research efforts of AARI scientists on 600 new lines of chickpea and lentil germplasm and said that it was imported from developed countries during the current Rabi season.

He said that agricultural scientists were dedicated to develop new pulses varieties so that their production could be enhanced by using modern technologies.

He stressed the need of promoting inter-cropping practices for pulses and said that research on timely pest and disease control measures was underway to mitigate potential crop losses.

Responding to a query, he said that lentils were the second-largest Rabi season pulse crop after chickpeas. His institute had introduced three new varieties of chickpeas and two of lentils, which were showing excellent results.

The farmers adopting these varieties in irrigated areas were achieving yields of 20–25 maunds per acre, he said, adding that these varieties also exhibited higher resistance against the diseases.

He said that the pulses were a profitable crop in irrigated regions and the farmers should use inter-cropping techniques and cultivate chickpeas and lentils in the sugarcane crops planted in September to enhance their production and income.

He highlighted the importance of delivering high-yield and disease-resistant seed varieties to the farmers through collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors and said that such initiatives were imperative for ensuring sustainable growth in pulses production and securing the nation's food supply.

He also urged the growers to follow expert’s advice on weed control and pest management to enhance the crop yield.

Senior Scientist Pulses Institute AARI Aamir Ameen and Deputy Director Agriculture Information Unit Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari were also present on the occasion.