AB Inbev to sell Aussi brewer CUP to Asahi for $11.3 bn US

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The world's leading brewer AB Inbev said Friday it would sell Carlton & United Breweries to the Japanese group Asahi Holdings for 16 billion Australian Dollars ($11.3 billion US).

As part of the deal, Asahi will also acquire Australian distribution rights for AB Inbev brands, a statement said.