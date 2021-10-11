Abdul Karim urges depts to create investment opportunities in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Industries and Focal Person for Investment Abdul Karim Khan Monday urged all provincial departments to play their due role in creation of investment opportunities in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on special directives of the chief minister for promotion of investment in various sectors of the province.

Besides Mines and Mineral Department and higher education departments, the higher authorities of Local Council board (LCB), Integrated Tourism, IT Board, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other organizations attended the meeting at large.

The special assistant was briefed in detail regarding steps taken for promotion of investment in the province under public-private partnership (PPP) model in the province so far.

Abdul Karim Khan urged upon the officers of departments concerned to play their due role in attracting investment to the province under PPP model and besides taking benefit of the geographical location and vast mineral reserves to promote industrial and trading activities also generates employment opportunities for the youth.

He said in this connection, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is taking special interest in investment under PPP and informed that he has been tasked for presenting a progress report to him in this regard.

The special assistant urged on all departments of the province to play their due role in the promotion of investment under PPP and present at least one project in the upcoming meeting.

He said the KP is gateway to Central Asia and the opportunity should be utilized for attracting investors and presentation of the products of the province in better manner.