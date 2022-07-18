UrduPoint.com

Abdul Rashid Appointed Member, FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022

Abdul Rashid appointed Member, FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Abdul Rashid Sheikh, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS), as Member, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Monday, he has relinquished the charge of the post of Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-FBR, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also informed that Noman Malik, a BS-20 Officer of IR services, has taken over the charge of Commissioner–IR (Enforcement-I), Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

