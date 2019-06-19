UrduPoint.com
Abdul Razak Dawood Hails Role Of Japanese Investors For Bringing New Technology In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:26 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday welcome the Japanese delegation and appreciated the role of Japanese business community for bringing new technology in Pakistan through investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday welcome the Japanese delegation and appreciated the role of Japanese business community for bringing new technology in Pakistan through investment.

A Japanese business delegation, led by Japanese Ambassador in Pakistan, Kuninora Matsuda called on the adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment, said a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The Japanese business delegations showed keen interest regarding the evolving investment opportunities in building water treatment and affluent plants for the emerging industrial sector in Pakistan for the better management of its wastes. The PM adviser highlighted the huge investment opportunity in technology up gradation of textile industry which has been using the same technology since long.

He invited Japanese side to create a special fund for its manufactures of textile machinery so that they can provide the technologically upgraded machinery to Pakistani textile manufacturers by capturing the significant market potential.

Razak also appreciated the role of Japanese companies in making exponential investments in Auto sector, which have created job opportunities for millions of people in Pakistan.

He apprised the delegation about the incentives provided by the Auto Development Policy to new investors and expected more investment from Japanese business community in this sector. The Japanese Ambassador appreciated the current government's interest to promote auto sector that has induced more completion in the auto sector.

He added that Japan is providing technical assistance for capacity building of textile workers that is providing quality workforce for textile sector.

The adviser intends to visit Japan in August this year where he would take up the issues like enhancing market access for Pakistani production, technology up gradation for Pakistan's textile sector and attracting Japanese Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan.

