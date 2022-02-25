Abdul Razak Dawood inaugurates Healthcare & Engineering Expo 2022

UrduPoint.com

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday inaugurated the 1st Healthcare and Engineering Expo 2022, here at the Expo Centre

The exhibition has been organised by the Ministry of Commerce, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), where several companies/ industries have set up their stalls for promotion of their products.

Talking to the media, Dawood said that the Federal cabinet had approved the "strategic trade policy framework" to diversify country's products and markets, adding that the TDAP had made policy to explore the markets of Africa and Central Asia.

He said that it was sanguine for Pakistan that the international exhibition had been held where Pakistani products would be promoted, adding "We have given an opportunity to foreign industrialists to come and see Pakistani products at the exhibition." He said: "We invited people from Africa and Central Asia to the Expo for promotion of our engineering and healthcare product", adding that more than 300 delegations came to Pakistan which was a success of the TDAP.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that President Dr Arif Alvi would also visit the show on Sunday.

He said that on Monday "we will visit the Torkham border to resolve the issues and open the trucking system to export our product to Afghanistan and Turkmenistan through this route, and then to other countries.

To a question, the advisor expressed satisfaction over Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia. He said the current volume of trade Pakistan had with Russia was less than one billion Dollars, which would be improved with the result of the visit.

He said that in the coming two weeks, a video-link conference meeting would be held with the Russian minister for commerce and investment to discuss all relevant matters.

To another question, he said that exports of the country were increasing day by day, adding that by the end of June, the country would achieve the target of Rs 31 billion exports in goods, and Rs 7 billion in services.

Later, the Advisor visited the exhibition and saw products of different companies.

