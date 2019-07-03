UrduPoint.com
Abdul Razak Dawood Invites Chinese Investors To Explore Investment Opportunities In IT Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:47 PM

Abdul Razak Dawood invites Chinese investors to explore investment opportunities in IT sector

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday met Chinese investors for aiming to explore the investment opportunities in Information Technology (IT) sector in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday met Chinese investors for aiming to explore the investment opportunities in Information Technology (IT) sector in Pakistan.

The Adviser to PM appraised the delegation regarding the investment friendly policies of Pakistan and urged the delegation to exploit the untapped potential of IT sector by bringing investment in Pakistan.

A Chinese delegation of China Railways Construction Cooperation (CRCCI) called on Abdul Razaq Dawood, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

CRCCI is one of the largest integrated developer and contractor which have strategic partnership with top-notch IT companies.

Dawood further underscored the special incentives provided to the investors in Information Technology (IT) Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Capital city Islamabad.

The Managing Director RCCI appreciated Pakistan's business friendly policies and informed the participants that RCCI intended to undertake 'Islamabad IT Special Economic Zone Project' as a Public Private Partnership between Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and CRCCI.

He underlined that RCCI was committed to invest in development of SEZ without financially burdening the Pakistan government.

The project aims to develop an IT Special Economic Zone in Islamabad with state of the art infrastructure, superior connectivity and smart facilities and showed interest in investment in IT sector, he added.

The proposed project would bring immense benefits to Pakistan by attracting top IT companies for investment in Pakistan, he said.

The project will provide safe, convenient and affordable office spaces to nurture home grown IT business and will generate thousands of new jobs for Pakistani IT talent while increasing the competitiveness of Pakistan's IT product in global market, the CRCCI representative highlighted.

The Adviser to PM appreciated the investment proposal of the CRCCI and ensured all kind of cooperation to push the project forward.

Moreover, he stressed that the CRCCI should collaborate with local Pakistani IT firms and companies to transfer the technological know-how and create jobs for local IT human resource.

