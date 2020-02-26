UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Razak Dawood Invites US Companies To Invest In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:04 PM

Abdul Razak Dawood invites US companies to invest in Pakistan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said that this was high time for United States' (US) companies to invest in Pakistan for increasing bilateral economic and trade relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said that this was high time for United States' (US) companies to invest in Pakistan for increasing bilateral economic and trade relations. The advisor told the visiting delegation that after achieving economic stability, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was now focusing on job creation and export augmentation by encouraging foreign investments, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

During a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, the Advisor, Abdul Razak Dawood discussed the issues related to bilateral trade and enhanced market access to Pakistan.

The US secretary's visit is outcome of recently held discussions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump to promote bilateral trade and enhanced economic engagements.

Razak also took up the issue of early convening of the long awaited 9th session of Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) meeting as well as the visit of US business delegation to Pakistan to participate in the Business Opportunities Conference in order to forge a better networking among the private sectors of both countries.

The advisor also suggested that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) should help in developing of new businesses in Pakistan.

On the occasion Wilbur Ross said that his visit to Pakistan was a part of his government's desire to increase trade relations with Pakistan.

He also believed that such links between the two counties would not only enhance trade but encourage further expansion of ties in all fields of economic engagement.

About IDFC assistance, Secretary Ross sounded positive and suggested that Ministry of Commerce should propose projects in that regard.

The US Secretary of Commerce also called on Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan.

The minister gave an overview of Pakistan's energy sector and the present government's earnest endeavors in reforming this sector.

These efforts were being personally overseen by the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself, he added.

Omar Ayub Khan called for greater US investment in energy sector including areas such as power generation, transmission and distribution, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, hydel energy and training opportunities.

The minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy. The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar informed the visiting side on key actions taken to improve ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The SAPM also shared how more US investments could be incremental in improving the business relations between the US and Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Visit Trump Job United States Market Commerce All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

10 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

36 minutes ago

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

51 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority demolish several ill ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner paid surprise visit to land re ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing orders quarantine for foreign arrivals fro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.