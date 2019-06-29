Abdul Razak Dawood rejects reports about problems in exports to China

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister's Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday rejected reports regarding any problem or dispute in exports to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Advisor for Commerce Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday rejected reports regarding any problem or dispute in exports to China

Talking to media persons during his visit to an exhibition 'Made in Gujranwala' here at the Expo Centre, he said China had committed to import Pakistani goods worth up to $1 billion. The export targets of sugar and rice had been completed while yarn was being exported to China.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, he said, in a meeting had promised to import more consignments of Pakistani goods of $1 billion after completion of shipments of the first phase.

Under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China, he mentioned, most of the Pakistani products especially manufactured at Gujranwala could now be exported to China without paying any duty.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had resolved the business community's major problem of access to international market. Now, he said, efforts were being put in place to ensure competitiveness of Pakistani products. To that end, the government had reduced or eliminated various duties on import of industrial raw materials, and other ways and means were also being pondered over for making the Pakistani products competitiveness in the global market.

To another question, the advisor dispelled the impression of slowdown in business activities in the country. "I say the business activities in export sectors have been increased as our export revenue is somehow equal to the last year's exports, while in terms of quantity, our footwear export showed an increase of 29 per cent, garment 26 per cent and knitwear 16 per cent, which means Pakistan is getting its share in the international market.

" Abdul Razak Dawood said the government had also been giving more protection to industrialists on their finished goods in an effort to protect them on their local sales and support them for exports.

The government had fulfilled its promise of zero duty as all the import duties on industrial raw materials up to three per cent had been eliminated in the Federal budget 2019-20, he said and assured the local industrialists that he would try his best to get eliminated Additional Customs Duty and Regulatory Duty as well.

Abdul Razak Dawood added that Gujranwala was an important city with regard to engineering production centre, just as Faisalabad was famous for textile production. He said in addition to the textile sector, the government would also focus on engineering sector development.

The advisor said the government would fully support all those initiatives aimed at skill development of the manpower in Gujranwala.

Appreciating the Gujranwala industrialists efforts and advancement in their respective manufacturing sectors, he said, "You all should continue with same spirit and transform Gujranwala into an Expo Centre of Engineering."Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder, Gujranwala Chamber's office-bearers and a large number of businessmen were also present.