UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Razak Dawood Stresses For Robust Research To Improve Quality, Productivity Of Cotton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:33 PM

Abdul Razak Dawood stresses for robust research to improve quality, productivity of cotton

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday stressed upon the need to undertake robust research to improve the quality and productivity of the cotton in order to maximize the profits of farmers and producers of cotton

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday stressed upon the need to undertake robust research to improve the quality and productivity of the cotton in order to maximize the profits of farmers and producers of cotton.

This goal can only be achieved by introducing new varieties of seeds and other inputs including pesticides, he said this while addressing to an Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM) on cotton here, said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce.

An Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM) on cotton, held in Commerce Division, was co-chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Razak Dawood, Minster for National food and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan.

The meeting deliberated on the issues pertaining to demand and supply of cotton in the market in order to devise a viable policy intervention to ensure the availability of cotton to the textile sector on competitive rates.

While on the occasion, the Minister for MNSFR informed the participants that Pakistan Agriculture Institute (PSI), attached department of MNSF&R, is working to enhance the productivity and quality of cotton by developing new verities of cotton seed for the next sewing season of cotton.

In return cost of production will be decreased significantly, which will increase the profitability of farmers of cotton, he said.

On the other side, it was also emphasized to ensure the reasonable profit on the production of cotton by announcing a minimum indicative price of cotton to farmers /producers.

The representative of Textiles Division informed that Pakistan cotton consumption was 16.31 million bales in 2007-08 which decreased and in 2015-16 it was the lowest, 12.08 million bales. This year during July-April 2018-19 the imports are only 2.1 million bales last year during the same period the imports were 2.9 million bales.

It was further apprised that in the year 2018-19 the production target was set to14.37 million bales which was revised to 10.78 million bales and then it came out to be 9.98 million bales due to low yield as result of chronic issues of poor and outdated seed technology, pesticides etc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Poor Agriculture Same Price Market Commerce Textile Cotton (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association ur ..

33 minutes ago

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Says Hopes Kiev ..

50 seconds ago

AJK Chief Justice lauds judicial staffers role for ..

51 seconds ago

US ACLU to Sue Trump Administration For Limiting A ..

58 seconds ago

Recent Tensions in Russia-Georgia Relations Handy ..

28 minutes ago

UN Security Council Extends Mission in Yemen for 6 ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.