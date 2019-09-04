Abdul Razak Dawood stresses on controlling emissions for better environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday stressed upon the importance of controlling emissions for better environment and embarking on a journey towards clean and green growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce Textile , Industries and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday stressed upon the importance of controlling emissions for better environment and embarking on a journey towards clean and green growth.

He said this in a consultative meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam , said press release issued by ministry of commerce here.

He said the up-coming E-vehicle policy would be implemented under the broader auspices of the Auto Development Policy (ADP), 2016-21, after consultation with concerned stakeholders.

The aim was to incorporate global best practices aligned with the best interest of Pakistan's industry to strengthen the country's industrial base, he added.

The adviser on industries and production concluded the meeting on the principle that the ministry of industries and production would formulate a comprehensive E-vehicle policy that addresses environmental issues and also promotes healthy competition in the auto-sector along with viable options for consumers at each price point.