Abdulaziz Hamad called on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Managing Director, Aljomaih Holding Company Limited, Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih Thursday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance and senior officers from the finance division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The minister welcomed Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih and highlighted deep rooted brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He also appreciated Aljomaih Holding Company's investments in Pakistan and said the present government provided conducive environment and maximum facilitations to the foreign investors.

Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih briefed the minister on Aljomaih Holding Company's profile and investments in Pakistan.

He also apprised the minister of the company's future investments and business plans in Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar extended all out support and cooperation to Aljomaih Holding Company Limited.