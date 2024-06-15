Open Menu

Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover To Open Soon: FDA DG

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to open soon: FDA DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry said that the mega project of the Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover has been completed and is being given the finishing touches so that it could be inaugurated and opened to the general public as early as possible.

He reached the site and reviewed its completion as well as carpeted construction of its road. He inspected the flyover's structure and directed to ensure beautiful and durable structures. He warned that no compromise would be made on quality of material and directed to immediately remove all kinds of technical flaws or omission, if any.

He also directed to remove heaps of garbage and waste from the project site and said that special measures should be taken for quality cleanliness around the flyover.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub briefed the DG and said that the first phase of the road from Railway Rest House to Tariqabad has been completed in addition to the completion of restoration of the service road and Jhumra Road affected due to the construction of the flyover.

Senior Resident Engineer Nespak Amjad Saeed, Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal, other officers and representatives of the construction company were also present.

