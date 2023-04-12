(@FahadShabbir)

Georgian intelligence has recently intensified recruiting Abkhazian residents, the state security service of the breakaway region said on Wednesday

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Georgian intelligence has recently intensified recruiting Abkhazian residents, the state security service of the breakaway region said on Wednesday.

The security service said its counterintelligence activities have shown that Abkhazia is among the Primary areas of activity for Georgian intelligence, which is working to undermine the republic's independence and sovereignty. With that aim, Georgian intelligence uses an integrated espionage system consisting of undercover units and informants among Abkhazia's residents, it added.

"We want to warn our citizens and residents of Abkhazia and draw attention to this tendency and the intensification of the activities of the Georgian intelligence service aimed at recruitment. Some citizens' inconsiderate actions result in damage to the country's interests and security. We want to warn the republic's youth in particular, as well as socially vulnerable groups, and remind them of criminal responsibility," the security service said.

Georgia has set as its priority the infiltration of Abkhazia's leading law enforcement institutions, inner circles of political leaders, executive and legislative authorities, the statement said.

"Official Tbilisi strives to acquire data on political, economic and military areas, location of military facilities, their movements, their quality and quantity," the security service said.

The security service named the Enguri checkpoint on the Georgian border among the most probable places for the recruitment of Abkhazia's residents. In response, the breakaway republic has reinforced access control measures there, protecting its national interests, the statement said.

In August 2008, following Georgia's armed aggression against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway republics.

The Geneva Discussions were launched in October 2008 with Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia urging Georgia to put its signature on an agreement on the non-use of force. However, Tbilisi is refusing to sign any documents with its breakaway regions, whose sovereignty it never recognized, and wants a deal with Moscow instead. Abkhazia and South Ossetia argue that Russia is not a party to the conflict and, therefore, should not be the one to sign the agreement with Georgia.