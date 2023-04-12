Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Abkhazia's Security Service Warns About Georgia's Recruiting Activities In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Abkhazia's Security Service Warns About Georgia's Recruiting Activities in Region

Georgian intelligence has recently intensified recruiting Abkhazian residents, the state security service of the breakaway region said on Wednesday

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Georgian intelligence has recently intensified recruiting Abkhazian residents, the state security service of the breakaway region said on Wednesday.

The security service said its counterintelligence activities have shown that Abkhazia is among the Primary areas of activity for Georgian intelligence, which is working to undermine the republic's independence and sovereignty. With that aim, Georgian intelligence uses an integrated espionage system consisting of undercover units and informants among Abkhazia's residents, it added.

"We want to warn our citizens and residents of Abkhazia and draw attention to this tendency and the intensification of the activities of the Georgian intelligence service aimed at recruitment. Some citizens' inconsiderate actions result in damage to the country's interests and security. We want to warn the republic's youth in particular, as well as socially vulnerable groups, and remind them of criminal responsibility," the security service said.

Georgia has set as its priority the infiltration of Abkhazia's leading law enforcement institutions, inner circles of political leaders, executive and legislative authorities, the statement said.

"Official Tbilisi strives to acquire data on political, economic and military areas, location of military facilities, their movements, their quality and quantity," the security service said.

The security service named the Enguri checkpoint on the Georgian border among the most probable places for the recruitment of Abkhazia's residents. In response, the breakaway republic has reinforced access control measures there, protecting its national interests, the statement said.

In August 2008, following Georgia's armed aggression against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway republics.

The Geneva Discussions were launched in October 2008 with Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia urging Georgia to put its signature on an agreement on the non-use of force. However, Tbilisi is refusing to sign any documents with its breakaway regions, whose sovereignty it never recognized, and wants a deal with Moscow instead. Abkhazia and South Ossetia argue that Russia is not a party to the conflict and, therefore, should not be the one to sign the agreement with Georgia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tbilisi Geneva Independence Georgia August October Border Criminals Agreement

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown P ..

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

3 minutes ago
 Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corrupti ..

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tape ..

Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave to Fox ..

17 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $ ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit ..

17 minutes ago
 US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

35 minutes ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.