ABL organizes awareness seminar at HCSTSI regarding SBP re-financing schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):The management of Regional Headquarters of Allied Bank Limited Hyderabad organized an awareness seminar here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry on Wednesday regarding re-financing schemes announced by the State Bank of Pakistan for trade and industrial units in wake of COVID-19.

The Acting Head Assets ABL Hyderabad Region Zakir Habib Memon briefed the participating traders and industrialists about the benefits of the re-financing schemes aimed at continuing business activities during the threat of COVID-19.

The ABL Regional Coordination Officer Sabhash Motlani also addressed the participants and responded the questions raised by the participants.

The HCSTSI President Daulat Ram Lohana while speaking on the occasion termed the loans being granted under SBP re-financing schemes not beneficial for small traders and demanded the high ups to review the policies in the interest of small traders and industrialists who are the worst affected persons during lockdown as a result of COVID-19.

The HCSTSI management is also making efforts to approach of concerned quarters and get benefits for small and medium enterprises, he said and requested the ABL management to also extend its cooperation with HCSTSI in this regard.