KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Around a tonne of crude oil has been leaked into a river in Russia's far northern Taymyr peninsula during a pumping incident, the regional prosecution said upon launching a probe into the matter.

"It has been established that on September 27, during a storm, unexpected separation of an oil tanker from the shore occurred when crude oil was being pumped through a temporary pipeline to the fuel and lubricants warehouse of Energia LLC, as a result of which the pipeline was depressurized and about one tonne of fuel and lubricants entered into the Khatanga river and onto the soil," the prosecution said.

The regional deputy prosecutor headed out to the site of the incident to inspect the details of the accident and establish potential liability, the office said.

The sparsely inhabited Siberian peninsula is a major petroleum extraction region, with numerous sites and pipelines crisscrossing it. Earlier this year, the region became a site of one of Russia's worst ecological catastrophes when an oil plant burst, releasing over 20,000 tonnes of oil into a local river system.