About 10 Countries Outside Of OPEC+ Show Readiness To Back Output Cuts - Russia's Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:12 PM

About 10 countries outside of the OPEC+ agreement have expressed readiness to support the oil output cuts, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) About 10 countries outside of the OPEC+ agreement have expressed readiness to support the oil output cuts, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"I would also like to stress that beside the OPEC+ countries that took part in the deal about 10 more countries said they were ready to support with action the effort to balance the global market," Novak said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On April 12, OPEC+ agreed to reduce oil production by 9.

7 million barrels daily from may to June, by 7.7 million barrels daily in the second half of 2020 and by 5.8 million until the end of April of 2022. October 2018 was taken as a baseline, but Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to use 11 million barrels per day and reduce output from that level.

Mexico has accepted to reduce output only by 100,000 barrels per day from May to June. The United States will take on the rest of its reduction 300,000 barrels per day.

